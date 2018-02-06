Cooley Fintech Leader Leaves To Join Bitcoin Wallet Startup

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 9:18 PM EST) -- Digital currency lawyer Marco Santori is leaving Cooley LLP, where he is a partner and leads the firm's fintech practice, to help lead bitcoin wallet startup Blockchain as its president and chief legal officer, the company announced Monday.



Santori said Tuesday that departing from Cooley is bittersweet, having joined the firm just more than one year ago. But he described his opportunity to lead Blockchain as “a once-in-a-generational opportunity to help build a fair and open financial future for everybody.”



Blockchain provides software that facilitates bitcoin transactions....

