Fed. Circ. Says On-Sale Bar May Invalidate Angiomax Patent

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 10:52 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday affirmed a district court’s finding that Hospira doesn’t infringe two blood thinner patents belonging to The Medicines Co., but remanded the question of whether The Medicines Co.'s distribution agreement with another company would render the patents invalid under the so-called on-sale bar.



In an opinion penned by U.S. Circuit Judge Todd Hughes, the three-judge panel found that generics maker Hospira Inc. “clearly does not infringe” The Medicines Co.’s patented manufacturing method for the blood thinner Angiomax since its mixing process doesn’t...

