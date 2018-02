Sunoco Downplays Cost To Gov't In $306M Fed. Circ. Tax Row

Law360, Washington (February 6, 2018, 4:18 PM EST) -- Sunoco urged a Federal Circuit panel in oral arguments Tuesday to revive its bid for a $306 million tax refund, arguing the government has “drastically overstated” the harm Sunoco's calculation of an alcohol-fuel subsidy into its final tax bill would impose on federal tax collections.



Sunoco is trying to claw back a portion of the taxes it paid between 2005 and 2008, a move already rejected by a U.S. Court of Federal Claims judge. At issue is the Alcohol Fuel Mixture credit, which Sunoco received to offset...

