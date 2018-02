Alabama Sues Purdue Pharma Over Role In Opioid Crisis

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 3:49 PM EST) -- The state of Alabama has hit Purdue Pharma LP with a lawsuit accusing the drugmaker of exacerbating the state’s opioid epidemic by marketing the drugs as safe to treat common chronic pain and downplaying the risk of addiction, Attorney General Steve Marshall said Tuesday.



The suit argues that deceptive marketing by Purdue, the state’s biggest opioid maker, has helped push Alabama’s opioid prescription rate to 1.2 prescriptions per person, compared to the national average of 0.72 prescriptions per person. Purdue knowingly altered the public perception of...

