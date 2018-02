White Collar Group Of The Year: Quinn Emanuel

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 1:10 PM EST) -- Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan LLP helped to secure a global resolution to bribery allegations that saved Odebrecht SA from going out of business and obtained victim status for FIFA in a widespread corruption scandal, earning a spot for the third consecutive year as one of Law360’s White Collar Practice Groups of the Year.



A comparatively new and smaller group in relation to the firm's competitors, the white collar lawyers at Quinn Emanuel have "put ourselves on the map in a relatively short period of time"...

