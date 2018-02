WPX Energy Sells San Juan Oil Assets For $700M

Law360 (February 6, 2018, 6:23 PM EST) -- Energy production company WPX Energy Inc. has sold its holdings in the San Juan Basin’s Gallup oil play to Enduring Resources IV LLC for $700 million, according to a Monday filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.



The company said in a statement that the sale completes the company’s exit from the San Juan Basin, and it will use the proceeds of the sale to reduce debt. The deal is expected to close in the first quarter of 2018 and includes assets in Rio Arriba,...

