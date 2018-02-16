Expert Analysis

A Look At US And EU Fintech Regulatory Frameworks

By Brian Christiansen, Khalil Maalouf, Patrick Brandt, Margot Seve, Francois Piquet, Joseph Sandman and Greg Seidner February 16, 2018, 12:56 PM EST

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 12:56 PM EST) -- The transformative potential and accelerated growth of companies operating in the fintech space have challenged policymakers to reflect on the most appropriate regulatory framework to encourage innovative technologies, on the one hand, and to address important public policy considerations, on the other. These considerations include the safety and soundness of the financial system, consumer protection, cybersecurity, anti-money laundering, and the combating of terrorist financing.

Fintech companies are often situated outside of traditional banking organizations and unburdened by legacy information technology infrastructure, distribution channels, branch networks, and...
