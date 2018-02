Ginsburg Says Politicizing Court A 'Plague On Both Houses'

Law360, New York (February 6, 2018, 6:11 PM EST) -- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg told an audience Tuesday afternoon at New York Law School that she is troubled by the relatively recent trend of partisan wrangling over nominees to the high court but expects it will not stay that way forever.



During a one-hour conversation at the downtown Manhattan law school, the Brooklyn-born jurist expounded on her friendships with fellow justices, advice for young attorneys, history of women’s rights activism, and unexpected, late-career turn as a cultural icon.



Speaking with NYLS professor and former...

