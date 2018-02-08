Securities Group Of The Year: Gibson Dunn

Law360, Washington (February 8, 2018, 5:05 PM EST) -- In the past year, Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP’s securities practice won dismissal of a high-profile SEC suit seeking a $200 million disgorgement from a distressed debt fund manager and defended Yahoo board members in a shareholder class derivative action related to the firing of the company’s chief operating officer, earning the firm Practice Group of the Year honors for 2017.



In September, Gibson Dunn won a dismissal of civil fraud charges against so-called diva of distressed debt Lynn Tilton after a three-week trial, in which an...

