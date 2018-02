Activist Gets Year In Jail For Pipeline Valve Shut-Off

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:44 PM EST) -- A North Dakota state judge sentenced an environmental activist to a year behind bars Tuesday for shutting off an emergency valve on TransCanada’s Keystone 1 pipeline in a climate change protest, according to the group Climate Direct Action.



Michael Foster had been convicted of felony criminal mischief and other charges in October, counts that carried a maximum sentence of more than two decades in prison, the group said. In pronouncing sentence, Judge Laurie A. Fontaine said the 53-year-old Foster will be on probation upon his release from incarceration....

