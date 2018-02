Fed. Circ. Mulls Outcome Of Apple's Touchscreen IP Win

Law360, Washington (February 6, 2018, 8:27 PM EST) -- Upholding Apple's lower court win against a touchscreen patent infringement suit will not lead to a widespread problem of patents being considered too vague, the tech giant on Tuesday told a Federal Circuit panel concerned that a district court's ruling could cause a “dramatic change” in patent law.



Apple is looking to defend a California federal judge’s 2016 opinion invalidating claims in two touchscreen technology patents asserted against it by Zeroclick LLC. But U.S. Circuit Judge Richard G. Taranto zeroed in Tuesday on that decision’s conclusion that...

To view the full article, register now.