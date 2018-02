UK-Based Banks Given June 30 Deadline To Seek EU License

Law360, London (February 7, 2018, 11:41 AM GMT) -- U.K.-based banks have until June 30 “at the latest” to apply for a license to relocate key operations to the European Union regardless of the outcome of Brexit talks, a senior European Central Bank official said on Wednesday, adding a warning that British firms are running out of time.



Banks that want to relocate from the U.K. to the euro area must have submitted license applications by June 30, the European Central Bank is warning. (AP) Only eight banks have so far taken formal steps...

