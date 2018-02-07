PRA Tells Insurers How To Meet New Accountability Rules
The PRA, a supervisory and regulatory arm of the Bank of England, clarified its expectations in a new supervisory statement, outlining what firms need to do to comply with the Senior Insurance Managers Regime, which came into force in March 2016 as part of Britain’s wider response to the 2008 financial crisis.
The PRA expects firms...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login