ESMA Focuses On MiFID II, Brexit In 2018 Supervisory Targets

Law360, London (February 7, 2018, 1:28 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s securities watchdog set out on Wednesday its plans to further align European supervision in areas including data quality, free movement of services, financial innovation and Brexit in the coming year.



The Paris-based European Securities and Markets Authority said it wants to ensure that a series of major financial reforms, which came into force at the start of the year, are commonly applied and supervised across Europe. The new rulebooks have overhauled regulations in areas including trading, data recording and transparency.



“Supervisory convergence is key...

