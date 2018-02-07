EU Lawmakers Back Commission Money Laundering Blacklist

Law360, London (February 7, 2018, 5:34 PM GMT) -- The European Parliament voted on Wednesday to support the Commission's move to keep three countries on Europe’s money laundering blacklist, despite “intense efforts” by some members to get them removed.



EU legislators voted in favor of keeping Tunisia, Sri Lanka and Trinidad and Tobago on the list of countries outside Europe considered by the European Commission to be a high risk for money laundering and terrorist financing.



The Parliament opposed the Commission's decision by 357 votes to 283, with 26 abstentions.



Some members of Parliament had...

To view the full article, register now.