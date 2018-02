Polsinelli Adds Consumer Products Team From Holland & Hart

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 6:51 PM EST) -- Polsinelli PC has hired a trio of food, beverage and consumer goods attorneys from Holland & Hart LLP, bringing on the Colorado-based team's experience handling mergers and acquisitions, securities offerings, regulatory work and capital-raising for emerging growth companies in the industry.



Chuck Cotter, a 2017 Law360 MVP, came on board at Polsinelli earlier this month, together with associates Finity Jernigan and Christie DiNapoli, bolstering the firm's offerings in Denver and a soon-to-be presence in Boulder, the firm said on Feb. 6.



Cotter practiced for five years...

