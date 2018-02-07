Insurer Group Warns Against Tighter, Banking-Style Regs

Law360, London (February 7, 2018, 6:28 PM GMT) -- A major lobbying group pushed back Wednesday against proposals from a group of international insurance supervisors that suggest holding insurance companies to the same regulatory standards as banks and other financial services firms.



Insurance Europe responded to changes suggested by the Basel-based International Association of Insurance Supervisors — a group of more than 200 global insurance regulators — which could usher in an era of tough new oversight for the industry.



The group recommends that the IAIS rewrite its proposal that domestic regulators consider rules policing...

