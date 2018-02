Canadian Meat Processor Recalls Over 4K Lbs. Of Raw Pork

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 5:24 PM EST) -- A Canadian meat processing company has recalled more than 4,000 pounds of raw pork products after they were imported into the U.S. without proper inspection, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said on Wednesday.



Alberta-based Olymel SEC LP has recalled roughly 4,618 pounds of the raw pork products, which were shipped to both retailers and restaurants in Oregon and Washington, because they were not presented for reinspection when they were imported into the U.S., the agency said in a news release....

