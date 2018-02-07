Norway Signs Agreement With EU To Tackle VAT Fraud
The council, consisting of government ministers from each EU country, said in a brief statement that the agreement follows the same structure that member states currently use to cooperate when collecting VAT, including for broadcasting and other telecommunications services that are supplied across borders. The agreement Norway signed focuses on ensuring compliance...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days
Already a subscriber? Click here to login