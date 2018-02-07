Norway Signs Agreement With EU To Tackle VAT Fraud

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:11 PM EST) -- Norway became the first country to sign an agreement with the European Union to provide a legal framework to prevent fraud and recover claims within the value-added tax system, the EU’s council said Tuesday.



The council, consisting of government ministers from each EU country, said in a brief statement that the agreement follows the same structure that member states currently use to cooperate when collecting VAT, including for broadcasting and other telecommunications services that are supplied across borders. The agreement Norway signed focuses on ensuring compliance...

To view the full article, register now.