Olympus Exec Says He Thought CEO's Pension Was Lawful

Law360, London (February 7, 2018, 3:57 PM GMT) -- A director at Olympus Corp. told the U.K. High Court during a hearing in London on Wednesday that he did not believe the company’s former chief executive-turned-whistleblower acted unlawfully when he set up an executive pension plan that is now at the center of a legal dispute with his former employer.



Giving evidence on Wednesday in former Olympus CEO Michael Woodford’s lawsuit against American International Group Europe Ltd., in which Woodford is seeking indemnity payments for fighting off a lawsuit from an Olympus subsidiary, Olympus director...

