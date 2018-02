Sierra Club Challenges Power Rate Hike In Fla. High Court

Law360, Miami (February 7, 2018, 11:13 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club faced considerable skepticism Wednesday in the Florida Supreme Court as it argued that the state utility regulator granted approval for Florida Power & Light to transfer to its customers nearly $800 million in construction costs for a power plant replacement project without proper review.



The environmental nonprofit, which intervened on behalf of its rate-paying members, argues that the Florida Public Service Commission violated state cost recovery law by not issuing a finding on whether FPL's decision to immediately replace all 44 existing fossil...

