EU Clearinghouses Get Final Conflict Management Guidelines

By Paige Long

Law360, London (February 7, 2018, 6:39 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s top securities regulator finalized rules on Wednesday specifying the arrangements and procedures it expects clearinghouses across the bloc to have in place for managing conflicts of interests.

The European Securities and Markets Authority said it decided to issue the guidelines on conflict of interest management, including potential circumstances where risks could arise at central counterparties, after it saw a need to “specify further” the requirements in the European Markets Infrastructure Regulation, the EU’s rulebook for derivatives.

"Under EMIR, CCPs have to put in...
