Warburg Pincus Picks Up $395M Stake In Fiserv Lending Biz

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 5:55 PM EST) -- Warburg Pincus LLC said Wednesday it will pay financial services technology company Fiserv Inc. $395 million for a majority stake in its Lending Solutions business, which encompasses the fintech company's automotive, mortgage and consumer loan servicing products.



Under the terms of the deal, the private equity firm will take a 55 percent stake in the business, leaving Fiserv 45 percent while keeping current Lending Solutions President Bret Leech in charge, according to a statement announcing the transaction. The deal is expected to close in the first...

