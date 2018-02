Ex-Perry Ellis CEO Makes $430M Go-Private Offer

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 1:47 PM EST) -- The former executive chairman of Perry Ellis International Inc. on Tuesday lobbed a $430 million offer to take the company he helped found private, citing discomfort with how the current board is managing the company and the turbulent nature of the retail sector as of late.



In a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, George Feldenkreis offered $27.50 each for the Miami-based company’s outstanding shares in a deal backed by Fortress Credit Advisors LLC, an affiliate of SoftBank Group independent subsidiary Fortress Investment Group...

To view the full article, register now.