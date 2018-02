SEC Inspectors To Focus On Cryptocurrency, ICOs In 2018

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:46 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s inspections office on Wednesday said it will monitor the sale of cryptocurrency products and initial coin offerings in 2018, marking the first time the office has ranked those rapidly growing but lightly regulated market niches among its focal points.



The SEC’s Office of Compliance Inspections and Examinations, which regulates broker-dealers, investment companies, stock exchanges and other intermediaries, said it will target cases where cryptocurrency products and ICOs can be considered securities. OCIE notes that as the market for crypto-related investments...

