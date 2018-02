5 Ways Law Firms Can Avoid Lateral Hiring Regret

Law360 (February 16, 2018, 10:57 AM EST) -- Despite valuing lateral hiring as an integral element of their strategy, many law firms are failing to properly screen potential hires and, as a result, are often disappointed when promises made during the interview don't pan out.



A recent survey of leaders at large law firms found that all of them struggle with laterals who say one thing and then disappoint when it comes to bringing a certain volume of new business to the law firm. The survey, conducted by corporate intelligence provider Decipher Global, determined...

