Turkish Fast-Food Franchisee Delays IPO In Volatile Market

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- TFI Tab Food Investments, a Turkish fast-food restaurant operator that is the country's exclusive franchisee of Burger King and other eateries, said late Tuesday it will be postponing its estimated $220 million initial public offering, an announcement that follows a sudden surge in market volatility.



Istanbul-based TFI said it “will continue to evaluate the timing for the proposed offering as market conditions develop,” according to a statement. A source familiar with the matter said Wednesday that currently unfavorable markets caused the delay.



The postponement also comes...

