DOJ Charges 36 In $530M Fraud Forum Takedown

By Jody Godoy

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced charges against three dozen leaders of Infraud, which prosecutors described as a global online hub for illicit sales of personal information that cost consumers and banks $530 million.

Prosecutors say the online forum, whose slogan is “In Fraud We Trust,” facilitated sales of personal and credit card information and compromised logins for accounts at financial institutions including HSBC and PayPal, among other illegal wares.

Ukranian national Svyatoslav Bondarenko started Infraud in 2010. Sergey Medvedev, a Russian national, took...
To view the full article, register now.
Try Law360 FREE for seven days

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Documents

Related

Sections

Companies

Government Agencies

Law360 Pro Say Podcast
Check out Law360's new podcast, Pro Say, which offers a weekly recap of both the biggest stories and hidden gems from the world of law.
Listen To Our Latest

Most Popular