DOJ Charges 36 In $530M Fraud Forum Takedown

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:30 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday announced charges against three dozen leaders of Infraud, which prosecutors described as a global online hub for illicit sales of personal information that cost consumers and banks $530 million.



Prosecutors say the online forum, whose slogan is “In Fraud We Trust,” facilitated sales of personal and credit card information and compromised logins for accounts at financial institutions including HSBC and PayPal, among other illegal wares.



Ukranian national Svyatoslav Bondarenko started Infraud in 2010. Sergey Medvedev, a Russian national, took...

