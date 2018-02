Targa, Stonepeak Team Up For $1.1B In Gas Projects

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:00 PM EST) -- Midstream energy company Targa Resources Corp. said Tuesday it will partner with private equity firm Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners on a $1.1 billion trio of joint venture projects that involve the construction and operation of gas pipelines and liquid gas processing units.



Investment vehicles affiliated with Stonepeak will join forces with Targa on the Gulf Coast Express Pipeline and the Grand Prix Pipeline, in which Targa owns 25 percent and 20 percent stakes, respectively. Stonepeak will own 85 percent of the Gulf Coast Express joint venture and...

