PTAB Upholds Patent For Medac's Arthritis Drug Injector

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:14 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday upheld a Medac GmbH patent covering its rheumatoid arthritis treatment Rasuvo, an auto-injector that provides highly concentrated doses of methotrexate, ending a challenge brought by Koios Pharmaceuticals LLC.



While it was well known that injecting methotrexate can treat rheumatoid arthritis, patients — especially children — would stop taking the drug because of the high quantity of liquid they had to have injected under their skin, according to the decision. U.S. Patent Number 8,664,231 covers a way to undo that...

