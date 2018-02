Infineon Still Can't Sell Some Semiconductor Products

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:06 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit has largely affirmed a lower court’s decision barring Infineon from making or selling certain semiconductor products in the field of technology exclusive to Macom Technology under a patent agreement between the companies, vacating only a few sentences for lack of specificity, in an opinion unsealed Tuesday.



In a precedential opinion, a three-judge panel upheld most of a California district judge’s decision, saying the judge did not err in finding that Macom Solutions Holdings Inc. showed likelihood of success on its claim that the...

To view the full article, register now.