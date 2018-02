Senators Urge FDA To Reject Philip Morris Tobacco Device

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 6:58 PM EST) -- A group of 10 Democratic U.S. senators on Thursday called on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to reject Philip Morris’ application to market a smokeless tobacco device as less risky than traditional cigarettes, after an FDA panel advised rejecting the application.



Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and eight others in a letter urged the FDA not to sign off on Philip Morris International’s IQOS smoking device, pointing to an FDA advisory committee that found last month that the company’s evidence didn’t justify...

