EU Clears Slew Of Electricity Schemes Under State Aid Rules

By Matthew Perlman

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 9:19 PM EST) -- The European Union's competition enforcer said Wednesday that it has cleared measures taken by six member states to shore up their supply of electricity after finding the schemes in-line with the bloc's state aid rules.

The European Commission approved power capacity mechanisms that will be implemented in Belgium, France, Germany, Greece, Italy and Poland, which are designed to ensure the supply of electricity remains secure by offering power companies incentives or paying consumers to reduce their consumption. The watchdog completed an inquiry into the sector in...
