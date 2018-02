Jordan Investment Bank Sues To Collect $6M Debt To HSBC

Law360, London (February 8, 2018, 3:22 PM GMT) -- The Arab Jordan Investment Bank has launched legal proceedings in England against a Jordanian national as it seeks to recover a $6 million order that a subsidiary of HSBC Holding PLC won in an overseas court but failed to enforce.



AJIB bought HSBC’s Jordan business in January 2015, including the rights to a judgment handed down in the national court in 2013 that ordered the man, named in court documents as Jabra Jeris Ibrahim Sharbain, to pay HSBC $6 million to cover repayments owed, according to...

