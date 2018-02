Securities Cops Wary Of Bitcoin Morphing Into Madoff

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:20 PM EST) -- The proactive approach U.S. securities regulators are taking toward the dangers posed by cryptocurrencies and their related technologies is exactly the right thing to do to educate and protect vulnerable retail investors from another Bernard Madoff-like debacle, according to legal experts.



A perceived global frenzy for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin has led to soaring and plunging valuations accompanied by intense media coverage, all of which has led to fears that digital currencies’ value has been blown out of proportion and that the volatile markets could harm...

