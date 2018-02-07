FTC Again Urges Alaska To Nix Restrictive Health Care Laws

Law360, Washington (February 7, 2018, 6:35 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has recommended Alaska repeal laws that require health care providers to seek state approval for expansion efforts, with agency staff telling the state Senate Tuesday the laws hurt competition.



FTC staff members, in testimony before Alaska’s Senate Committee on Labor and Commerce, reaffirmed joint findings by the agency and the U.S. Department of Justice delivered in April that the so-called certificate of need, or CON, laws have failed to deliver reductions in health care costs and improvements in access to care.



Instead, according...

