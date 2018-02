EPA Has 60 Days To Respond To Conn. Pollution Petition

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:57 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge on Wednesday gave the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency 60 days to remedy its failure to act on the state’s petition asking the agency to stop pollution from a Pennsylvania coal-fired power plant from blowing in the state’s direction.



The EPA didn’t contest that it violated the Clean Air Act’s statutory deadline for acting on Connecticut’s petition, but it pushed for a longer time period in which to develop a response. U.S. District Judge Warren Eginton said an extension isn’t warranted.



“Defendants have...

