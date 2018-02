Cigars and Tequila Are 'Complementary' Products, TTAB Says

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:31 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board has ruled that a Ternura brand of cigars is confusingly similar to a same-named line of tequila, saying the two types of product are "complementary" and linked in the minds of consumers.



In an opinion issued Feb. 1, the board affirmed a U.S. Patent and Trademark Office decision to refuse an application from Miami-based El Galan Inc. to register “Ternura” as a trademark for cigars, citing an existing registration for tequila held by a California company called Don Francisco Spirits...

