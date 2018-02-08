Senate Panel Approves Trump's FDIC Chair Pick, 2 Others

By Evan Weinberger

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 12:09 PM EST) -- The Senate Banking Committee on Thursday voted to advance three key financial regulatory nominees, including President Donald Trump’s choice to lead the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.

The committee approved the nomination of former Senate Banking Committee staffer and Fifth Third Bancorp Chief Legal Officer Jelena McWilliams to lead the FDIC on a near unanimous vote, with only Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., objecting. Thomas Workman, Trump’s nominee to serve as an independent member of the Financial Stability Oversight Council with insurance experience, also moved out of committee...
