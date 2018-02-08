Sens. Unveil Bill Aimed At Curbing Opioid Crisis

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:27 PM EST) -- A bipartisan group of U.S. senators announced Thursday that they are introducing legislation aimed at stemming the opioid crisis, during a hearing focusing on the epidemic’s devastating impact on children and families.



The bill, Advancing Cutting-Edge Research Act, is aimed at giving the National Institutes of Health more flexibility in funding research on new treatments for pain management and opioid addiction. Introduced by Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn.; Patty Murray, D-Wash.; Todd Young, R-Ind.; and Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., the proposed bill would give the NIH director the...

To view the full article, register now.