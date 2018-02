Fla. Cops Had Right To Nab Predator Suspect, 11th Circ. Says

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 9:04 PM EST) -- A federal appeals panel has backed up a Florida federal court’s ruling clearing three police officials of liability in a false arrest suit filed by a man nabbed in an undercover sting operation targeting sexual predators, finding that the officers acted with probable cause.



Three judges from the Eleventh Circuit found on Wednesday that Orange County officers Amanda Bruncheen and Philip Graves, and their supervisor, Sheriff Jerry Demings, had sufficient reason to arrest Kenneth Hochstein, who had agreed to meet with an undercover officer who had posted...

