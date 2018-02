'Peaceful Piranha' Too Similar To 'Piraña,' TTAB Says

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:36 PM EST) -- The Trademark Trial and Appeal Board on Tuesday refused to let supermarket chain Hy-Vee register a “Peaceful Piranha” snack brand as a trademark, ruling it was confusingly similar to an existing snack line called “Piraña.”



Affirming an earlier ruling by an examiner at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, the board rejected Hy-Vee’s claim that a “peaceful piranha” was an incongruous juxtaposition that would help consumers tell it apart from a plain old “Piraña.”



Though that would certainly be an “atypical piranha,” the board said, there’s...

