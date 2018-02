Sen. Wyden Calls For GAO To Study Tax Bill's Impact

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 7:17 PM EST) -- The top Democrat on the U.S. Senate Finance Committee, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., on Wednesday called for the Government Accountability Office to investigate the impact of the recent federal tax cut legislation, claiming it’s more of a boon for wealthy executives and corporations than middle-income workers.



Benefits passed on to workers by companies as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, P.L. 115-97, have been dwarfed by benefits for executives and shareholders, Wyden said in a letter to the GAO. An example Wyden used was...

