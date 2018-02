Andrews Kurth, Hunton & Williams Leaders Agree On Merger

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 4:55 PM EST) -- A long-rumored combination between Andrews Kurth Kenyon LLP and Hunton & Williams LLP is advancing toward the finish line, as leaders at both firms recently signed an agreement to merge, sources familiar with the deal told Law360 on Wednesday.



The Richmond, Virginia-headquartered Hunton & Williams' national power practice is expected to go hand-in-hand with the Texas-based oil and gas practice at Andrews Kurth. Above, the Richmond skyline. (AP)



Andrews Kurth attorneys were made aware of the agreement and a partner vote is expected within the...

