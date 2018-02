Linklaters' Top Ranks See Gender Pay Gap

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 8:33 PM EST) -- Linklaters on Wednesday became the first Magic Circle law firm to reveal its 2017 gender pay gap data ahead of an April deadline, complying early with government reporting requirements and revealing a discrepancy among its highest-paid employees.



The report, required of all companies employing more than 250 people by the U.K.’s Equality Act 2010, shows that in three out of four pay quartiles at the law firm in the 12 months prior to April 5, 2017, men were paid more. While women out-earned men in the...

