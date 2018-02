FDA Approves Gilead's HIV Med; Rival Claims Infringement

Law360 (February 7, 2018, 10:39 PM EST) -- Hours after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Gilead Sciences Inc.’s new HIV medication Biktarvy, rival ViiV Healthcare Co. filed a patent infringement lawsuit in Delaware federal court Wednesday accusing the biotech company of copying its Tivicay drug, which in 2016 hit $1.4 billion in sales.



ViiV, a joint venture owned by GlaxoSmithKline PLC with Pfizer Inc and Shionogi Ltd, alleged in its complaint that Biktarvy’s active ingredient bictegravir (BIC) infringes the component called dolutegravir (DTG) that ViiV patented in 2012 with U.S. Patent No....

To view the full article, register now.