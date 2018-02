States Again Turn To EITC To Help Low-Income Workers

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 10:31 PM EST) -- After several lean years in which no states created an earned income tax credit and North Carolina became the first state in 30 years to scrap its credit, the state EITC — designed to boost the impact of the federal earned income credit for low- and moderate-income working families — is thriving again.



Already in 2018, Missouri Republican Gov. Eric Greitens and the state's GOP-led Legislature have proposed creating Missouri’s first state earned income tax credit. The Utah House of Representatives has passed a bill creating...

To view the full article, register now.