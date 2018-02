Top HIPAA Enforcer Joins Polsinelli, Sees No Discipline Dip

Law360 (February 8, 2018, 8:43 PM EST) -- One of the federal government’s top enforcers of Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act privacy protections has joined Polsinelli PC, and she expects tough discipline for compliance lapses to continue despite a lull last year.



Iliana Peters joined Polsinelli this week after a 12-year run in the Office for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. She most recently served as the OCR’s acting deputy director and its senior adviser for HIPAA compliance and enforcement.



In an interview Thursday, Peters said that...

To view the full article, register now.