FCA Must Work Harder On Unregulated Markets, Lobby Says

Law360, London (February 8, 2018, 2:40 PM GMT) -- The International Swaps and Derivatives Association has raised concerns that the enforcement and supervision of voluntary codes of conduct proposed by the U.K.’s Financial Conduct Authority for unregulated financial markets are too onerous for firms.



ISDA said on Tuesday that, although it agrees with the U.K. financial watchdog’s goal of encouraging the firms it authorizes to meet “appropriate standards” of conduct in unregulated activities, it must do more to encourage firms to meet the voluntary requirements.



“We would like to stress the importance of further work,...

