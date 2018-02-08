ESMA To Focus On New Transaction Rules, Brexit In 2018

Law360, London (February 8, 2018, 7:55 PM GMT) -- The European Union’s top securities regulator said on Thursday that it will focus on supervision in 2018 because of new rules on securitization and financing coming into force, as well as market concerns about the U.K. leaving the EU.



The European Securities and Markets Authority said supervisory activities will be prioritized over the next year for central counterparties based outside of Europe, EU credit rating agencies and trade repositories in part due to the new Securities Financing Transactions Regulation and the Securitization Regulation.



“Looking forward into...

To view the full article, register now.